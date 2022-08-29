Contact Us
Duo Dies In Harrisburg Crash: Police

A satellite map showing South Cameron and Shanois streets in Harrisburg.
A satellite map showing South Cameron and Shanois streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

Two people have died following a head-on collision in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. 

Washington Collier, 67, of Harrisburg, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. on Friday, August 26,  according to the Dauphin County coroner's office. 

Ceferina A. Camones-Cacemiro, 87, of Harrisburg, was taken to a local hospital where she died two days later on Sunday, August 28, according to the coroner's office.

The crash happened on South Cameron and near Shanois streets in Harrisburg, city police say. 

Upon arrival officers "located multiple victims suffering various injuries," as stated in the department's release.

"The preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on Cameron Street, when one of the vehicles veered into the oncoming lane of travel," police say.

Collier and Camones-Cacemiro both died accidental death caused by multiple traumatic injuries, according to the coroner's office. 

The status of the other three adults who were hurt in the crash was not available when Daily Voice reached out to Harrisburg and Dauphin County officials on Monday, August 29. 

The Traffic Safety Unit continues to investigate this deadly crash.  

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900.

