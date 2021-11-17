Coroner IDs Pedestrian Struck Dead Near Central PA Medical Center

The pedestrian who died in a crash on Harrisburg Pike on Monday has been identified.

Richard Bakaric, 63, of Harrisburg, has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck in Lower Swatara Township, reports PennLive citing the Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright.

Bakaric's death has been ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, the county spokesman told the outlet.

He was hit by an eastbound passenger vehicle traveling along Route 230 West Harrisburg Pike at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue in Lower Swatara Township near a medical center and an airport around 5:20 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Bakaric was a Harrisburg native who was retired, according to his social media.

He is survived by his friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the Lower Swatara police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

