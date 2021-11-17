Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Obituaries

Coroner IDs Pedestrian Struck Dead Near Central PA Medical Center

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Bakaric
Richard Bakaric Photo Credit: Facebook (Richard Bakaric)

The pedestrian who died in a crash on Harrisburg Pike on Monday has been identified.

Richard Bakaric, 63, of Harrisburg, has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck in Lower Swatara Township, reports PennLive citing the Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright.

Bakaric's death has been ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, the county spokesman told the outlet.

He was hit by an eastbound passenger vehicle traveling along Route 230 West Harrisburg Pike at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue in Lower Swatara Township near a medical center and an airport around 5:20 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Bakaric was a Harrisburg native who was retired, according to his social media.

He is survived by his friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the Lower Swatara police and the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.