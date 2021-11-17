Pedestrian Struck Dead Outside Central PA Medical Center

A pedestrian was hit by a medical clinic and an airport on Monday evening, according to the police.

The person was hit by an eastbound passenger vehicle traveling along Route 230 West Harrisburg Pike at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue in Lower Swatara Township, according to the release.

"Efforts to revive the struck pedestrian were unsuccessful," police stated in the release.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene and West Harrisburg Pike was closed while the accident was reconstructed, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

