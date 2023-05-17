Fair 65°

NJ Mom Of 7 Struck Dead By DUI Driver In Harrisburg: Police

A 36-year-old NJ-native mom of seven died after she was struck while walking in a crosswalk in Harrisburg, PA— six months later, police announced the driver was speeding and intoxicated when he struck her and another person, according to a release on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. 

Nicole M. DeFalco (left), Eddie L. Rushin (right), and the intersection of Cameron and Market streets in Harrisburg, PA where the deadly crash happened. Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police (right overlay); Facebook/Nicole DeFelco @ItalianQueenb86 (left overlay); Google Maps (Street View)
The intersection of Cameron and Market streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Nicole M. DeFalco, originally of Glen Ridge most recently of Harrisburg, and other pedestrian, were struck while using a marked cross walk at the intersection of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, according to the police, her obituary, and her social media. 

DeFalco and the other pedestrian were taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital, where she died from multiple traumatic injuries, authorities explained. 

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash and found that the pair had crossed the street as "the motor vehicle was traveling south on Cameron Street with a solid green signal," as Daily Voice originally reported.

Eddie L. Rushin, 61, of Harrisburg, is now known to have been speeding, had marijuana visible in his vehicle, and was intoxicated during the crash, according to the police. 

Rushin has been charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle, DUI and related driving offenses, the police said and court records confirmed.

He has been held at Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before front of Magisterial District Judge David O’Leary at 1:45 p.m. on May 22, 2023, according to his latest court docket. 

Rushin has a lengthy criminal record with charges dating back to 1982 for drug and firearm related offenses in four counties Dauphin, Perry, Lycoming, and Philadelphia, court records show. 

In total he was sentenced to 5 years of confinement, but only served 219 days, and 2 years of probation. He was not on probation at the time of this incident and had no charges since 2014, his record shows. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit, at 717-558-6900.

DeFalco, 36, is survived by her children, Bianca, Madisen, Gemma, and Henry Hudak of Spring Grove, Ariana DeFalco of Harrisburg, and Isabella Resto and Jayla James of York Haven; mother, Deborah K. Funk of Harrisburg; sisters, Melissa S. Willis of Hummelstown and Amber L. Laudermilch of Mechanicsburg; brother Robert J.C. Funk of Harrisburg; maternal aunt, Susan Hackenberg of York Haven; two maternal uncles, Robert Funk of Summerfield, Florida and Bradley Funk of Lewisberry; and two paternal uncles, Joseph DeFalco and Mark DeFalco of New Jersey, according to her obituary

"She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony J. DeFalco, her maternal grandparents Robert J. and Gloria A. Funk of Steelton and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Jean DeFalco of New Jersey," as stated in her obituary.  

Her burial was held privately at Churchville cemetery.

