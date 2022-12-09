Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day.

The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.

Upon arrival, officers found the two victims who were taken to a local hospital, where the woman was later pronounced deceased.

The Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit investigated the crash and found that the pair had crossed the street as "the motor vehicle was traveling south on Cameron Street with a solid green signal."

The names of the persons involved were not released.

The investigation is still ongoing at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police Traffic Safety Unit, at 717-558-6900.

