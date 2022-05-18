‘Where’s The Money?’ 90-Year-Olds Awoken As Burglars Steal Purse With $20K In Cash: PA Police

A couple in their 90s was awoken by two burglars early morning, Wednesday, May, 18, according to Pennsylvania state police.

State troopers with Troop H in Harrisburg were called to the couple’s home for a burglary in progress after the men kicked down the door to their home in South Hanover Township just after 2 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

A 94-year-old woman told police that she woke up when two men wearing black with their faces covered were holding her down in bed, the release details.

“Where’s the money?” the men yelled at her, as she later told the police.

She then handed the men a green purse “containing her social security card as well as approximately $20,000 in various denominations of U.S. Currency,” crime stoppers state in the release.

The woman’s 96-year-old husband was also in the home at the time of the burglary he soon discovered he was missing $2,000 as well.

A cash reward of an undisclosed amount is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

