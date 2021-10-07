Silver Alert Issued For Man, 87, With Dementia Missing From Central PA

A silver alert has been issued for a central Pennsylvania man.

Richard E. botts, 87, of the 4200 block of Ridgeview Drive in Lower Paxton, has been missing since he left his home on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

Botts has dementia.

He did not tell his wife where he was going and did not take his cell phone, walker or any of his medication with him.

Botts was last seen traveling south on Colonial Road towards Jonestown Road in their black 2017 Ford Escape SUV.

The vehicle has the PA registration KVD 6141.

The investigating officers determined that Botts is not in any of the local hospitals.

None of Botts' relatives have reported hearing from him.

He has been entered into Nation Crime Information Center's Missing Persons Registry and a Silver Alert has been issued.

If you see Botts or his vehicle, please call 911 or contact Lower Paxton Police.

