Shots Fired Outside National Armory In Harrisburg

A shots fired incident outside a National Armory is under investigation by Susquehanna Township Police.

The shooting was reported outside the Harrisburg Military Post located along Arsenal Boulevard on July 17 at approximately 2:10 a.m.

The person being shot at reported the incident to police.

They told police they were being followed by an unknown vehicle for an extended period of time while driving in the area.

When both vehicles reached this area the occupants opened fired, shooting four to five times at the victim's vehicle.

If anyone has any information on this incident please contact Detective Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or 717-909-9242.

