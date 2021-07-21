Contact Us
date 2021-07-21
Breaking News: Bottle Water Advisory Issued In Hershey After Water Main Breaks Near Sewer Main
Shots Fired Outside National Armory In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Harrisburg Military Post.
Harrisburg Military Post. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A shots fired incident outside a National Armory is under investigation by Susquehanna Township Police.

The shooting was reported outside the Harrisburg Military Post located along Arsenal Boulevard on July 17 at approximately 2:10 a.m.

The person being shot at reported the incident to police.

They told police they were being followed by an unknown vehicle for an extended period of time while driving in the area.

When both vehicles reached this area the occupants opened fired, shooting four to five times at the victim's vehicle.

If anyone has any information on this incident please contact Detective Darryl Brown at 106@susquehannatwp.com or 717-909-9242. 

