Dauphin Daily Voice
News

Shooter From Deadly Harrisburg Birthday Party Arrested, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Jamie Bey and Damein Barber
Jamie Bey and Damein Barber Photo Credit: Facebook (Iris Govan); Dauphin County Prison

A man who fatally shot an innocent woman at a bar in Harrisburg has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, PennLive reports.

Jamie Bey, 27, of Harrisburg, was shot as an innocent bystander fleeing from a fight at Al's Bar in the 1300 block of Susquehanna Street in Harrisburg, during a birthday party on Oct. 25 around 9:40 p.m. as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Damein Jhourron Barber, 37, of Harrisburg, has been arrested in connection with her fatal shooting, according to court documents and PennLive's report.

Barber allegedly threw the gun off Interstate 83 into the Susquehanna River after the shooting while driving to a relative’s home in Manchester, PennLive reports citing police.

During an interview with police he said he “in no way intended to shoot Ms. Bey the night of the incident and claims he did not hear the firearm discharge, the outlet said.

Barber has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • M1 Involuntary Manslaughter
  • F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License
  • M2 Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

He has been remanded to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $150,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been schedule with Magisterial District Court Judge Barbara W. Pianka on Nov. 24 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

Barber has a criminal record; previously serving time for simple assault, endangering another person and retail theft, according to court documents.

Click here to read more from PennLive.

