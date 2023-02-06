'She Stabbed Me' Harrisburg Dad Says Mom Of His Children Stabbed Him: Authorities

A Harrisburg mother has been charged with criminal attempted homicide after stabbing her children's father over the weekend, police detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo fled the scene after her partner collapsed but was arrested in the 1400 block of Reily Street, approximately two hours after the stabbing, according to the court documents.

Harrisburg Bureau of police officers were called to the stabbing in the 1200 block of Community Drive on Saturday, Feb. 4 around 6:30 a.m. according to a release by the department.

The 34-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition, according to the police. A witness told officers that the pair had relationship issues and that during the argument, the 23-year-old mother of his children used a kitchen knife to stab, as detailed in court documents.

“She stabbed me,” the witness heard him say from another room following the assault, according to the affidavit; he then collapsed while fleeing from the apartment.

Cruz-Ravelo has been charged with two felonies for criminal attempt - criminal homicide and aggravated assault - attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, as well as three misdemeanors for unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, false imprisonment, and simple assault, according to her court docket.

She is being held in the Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $250,000 in bail. Her preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Barbara Pianka on Feb. 22, at 9:30 a.m., according to her docket.

