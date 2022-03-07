Second Molotov Cocktail Incident In Four Days In PA Leads To Indictment

A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a grand jury for "maliciously attempting to damage or destroy a building by fire," as stated in a release by the US Department of Justice.

Yevgeniy Maksymiv, 33, of Camp Hill, was also indicted for "knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device," the release states.

Maksymiv attempted to damage or destroy Zembie’s Sports Tavern in Harrisburg by fire on February 28, alleges U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Three Molotov cocktails were found in the area, ABC27 reports citing police.

If he is found guilty the total maximum penalties under federal law for the charged offenses is up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, followed by a period of supervised release following imprisonment, according to the release.

This is the second molotov cocktail incident in Harrisburg over a four day period.

The other incident happened at a border house on 19th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg on Mar. 3, police said at the time.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.