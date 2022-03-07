Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Body Found At Lebanon Water Treatment Plant: Report
News

Second Molotov Cocktail Incident In Four Days In PA Leads To Indictment

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Yevgeniy Maksymiv and Zembie’s Sports Tavern.
Yevgeniy Maksymiv and Zembie’s Sports Tavern. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Prison (overlay)/Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a grand jury for "maliciously attempting to damage or destroy a building by fire," as stated in a release by the US Department of Justice.

Yevgeniy Maksymiv, 33, of Camp Hill, was also indicted for "knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device," the release states.

Maksymiv attempted to damage or destroy Zembie’s Sports Tavern in Harrisburg by fire on February 28, alleges U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Three Molotov cocktails were found in the area, ABC27 reports citing police.

If he is found guilty the total maximum penalties under federal law for the charged offenses is up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, followed by a period of supervised release following imprisonment, according to the release.

This is the second molotov cocktail incident in Harrisburg over a four day period.

The other incident happened at a border house on 19th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg on Mar. 3, police said at the time.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.