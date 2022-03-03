Molotov Cocktail Thrown Into PA Boarding Home With 10 People Inside: Report

A Molotov cocktail was thrown into a boarding house with 10 people inside on Thursday early morning, WGAL News 8 reports citing fire chief Brian Enterline.

The Molotov cocktail broke through a window of the home at the corner of 19th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg on Mar. 3 around 4:20 a.m., the outlet reports citing the chief.

"Had it not been for that sprinkler system extinguishing the fire, we probably, without a doubt, would have had a much, much different outcome," the chief told the outlet.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Click here to watch WGAL News 8’s full report.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.