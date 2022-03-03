Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Molotov Cocktail Thrown Into PA Boarding Home With 10 People Inside: Report

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The home the Molotov cocktail was through at the corner of South 19th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg.
The home the Molotov cocktail was through at the corner of South 19th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Molotov cocktail was thrown into a boarding house with 10 people inside on Thursday early morning, WGAL News 8 reports citing fire chief Brian Enterline.

The Molotov cocktail broke through a window of the home at the corner of 19th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg on Mar. 3 around 4:20 a.m., the outlet reports citing the chief.

"Had it not been for that sprinkler system extinguishing the fire, we probably, without a doubt, would have had a much, much different outcome," the chief told the outlet.

No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.

Click here to watch WGAL News 8’s full report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.