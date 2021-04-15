School Bus Fire Shifts Classes Online For Some Derry Township Students Before COVID Outbreak

Derry Township School District classes were held online for Kindergarten through fifth grade students after school bus went up in flames Wednesday morning.

The fire started from a spark in the vehicle’s electrical system while parked at the district's transportation facility off Clearwater Road in Hershey around 6:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The bus was seriously damaged and no one was on board.

Fire crews remained on the scene for approximately one hour.

The following day, district officials announced a COVID-19 outbreak in the district and classes would be held online.

The school district has been notified that at least 6 individuals who either work at or attend the Grade 2-5 Hershey... Posted by Derry Township School District on Thursday, April 15, 2021

