Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Salmonella Fears Spark Hannaford Recall Of Some Items Containing McCormick's Seasonings

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Hannaford Market in New York.
Hannaford Market in New York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Hannaford is voluntarily recalling several baked goods following the FDA recall of multiple McCormick seasonings.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported regarding the products but the company urges customers not to consume the items.

Hannaford is offering customers a full refund if they return the items to the store where you purchased the items.

The items recalled are the following Hannaford Supermarkets store-baked private label baked goods:

  • Classic Garlic Focaccia
  • Classic Asiago Focaccia
  • Pepperoni Party Bread
  • Hannaford Classic Focaccia
  • Hannaford Classic Garlic Focaccia
  • Hannaford Bacon Party Bread
  • Hannaford Classic Asiago Focaccia

The products may have been purchased between June 22 and July 27, 2021.

The store uses the four McCormick's seasonings the US Food and Drug Administration recalled after routine testing showed the mixes may have salmonella.

The items would have been purchased directly in the bakery of a Hannaford store.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.