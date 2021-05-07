Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice
Dauphin Daily Voice

Regal Cinemas Reopen Pennsylvania Theaters

Jillian Pikora
Harrisburg Regal Cinemas.
Harrisburg Regal Cinemas. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Regal Cinemas has announced that it is reopening to the public in Pennsylvania.

Eight theaters across the state have reopened:

  • Downingtown, Regal Downingtown & IMAX
  • Harrisburg, Regal Harrisburg
  • Easton, Regal Northampton Cinema & RPX
  • Oaks, Regal Oaks
  • King Of Prussia, Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX, IMAX & RPX
  • Langhorne, Regal UA Oxford Valley
  • Warrington, Regal Warrington Crossing ScreenX, 4DX, & IMAX
  • York, Regal West Manchester

The chain originally announced plans to reopen nation-wide in April but they are strategically reopening the cinemas in several rounds, with more reopenings scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the company’s website.

Four additional locations will reopen in Pennsylvania on May 14, including Regal Great Escape Harrisburg Mall in Harrisburg and Regal Manor in Lancaster.

A third round of theaters are scheduled to reopen on May 21, at that time all Regal Cinemas in Pennsylvania will be open.

For more information, visit the Regal Cinemas website.

