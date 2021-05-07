Regal Cinemas Reopen Pennsylvania Theaters

Regal Cinemas has announced that it is reopening to the public in Pennsylvania.
Eight theaters across the state have reopened:
- Downingtown, Regal Downingtown & IMAX
- Harrisburg, Regal Harrisburg
- Easton, Regal Northampton Cinema & RPX
- Oaks, Regal Oaks
- King Of Prussia, Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX, IMAX & RPX
- Langhorne, Regal UA Oxford Valley
- Warrington, Regal Warrington Crossing ScreenX, 4DX, & IMAX
- York, Regal West Manchester
The chain originally announced plans to reopen nation-wide in April but they are strategically reopening the cinemas in several rounds, with more reopenings scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the company’s website.
Four additional locations will reopen in Pennsylvania on May 14, including Regal Great Escape Harrisburg Mall in Harrisburg and Regal Manor in Lancaster.
A third round of theaters are scheduled to reopen on May 21, at that time all Regal Cinemas in Pennsylvania will be open.
For more information, visit the Regal Cinemas website.
