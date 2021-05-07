Regal Cinemas Reopen Pennsylvania Theaters

Regal Cinemas has announced that it is reopening to the public in Pennsylvania.

Eight theaters across the state have reopened:

Downingtown, Regal Downingtown & IMAX

Harrisburg, Regal Harrisburg

Easton, Regal Northampton Cinema & RPX

Oaks, Regal Oaks

King Of Prussia, Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX, IMAX & RPX

Langhorne, Regal UA Oxford Valley

Warrington, Regal Warrington Crossing ScreenX, 4DX, & IMAX

York, Regal West Manchester

The chain originally announced plans to reopen nation-wide in April but they are strategically reopening the cinemas in several rounds, with more reopenings scheduled in the coming weeks, according to the company’s website.

Four additional locations will reopen in Pennsylvania on May 14, including Regal Great Escape Harrisburg Mall in Harrisburg and Regal Manor in Lancaster.

A third round of theaters are scheduled to reopen on May 21, at that time all Regal Cinemas in Pennsylvania will be open.

For more information, visit the Regal Cinemas website.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.