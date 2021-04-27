Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Dauphin Daily Voice
Real ID Registration Deadline For Pennsylvania Residents Postponed To 2023

Jillian Pikora
REAL ID-Compliant Non-Commercial Driver's License Sample.
REAL ID-Compliant Non-Commercial Driver's License Sample. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Motor Vehicles

The Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID full enforcement date by 19 months, on Tuesday.

The extension shifts the date from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.

The move is due to the continued pandemic.

“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. 

“As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.”

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 or older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

Pennsylvania is one of seven states that do not have driver’s licenses that meet the requirements. To take flights out-of-state residents will be required to obtain a new enhanced driver’s license or REAL ID card issued by the state at an additional cost.

More information about getting a REAL ID is available here.

