Pennsylvania Department of Health Facing Class Action Lawsuit For Contract Tracing Data Breach

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is now the target of a class action lawsuit, along with Insight Global, following a data breach of contact tracing files, according to court documents.

Over 72,000 Pennsylvanians had their data leaked, according to a statement by Insight Global on April 29.

The lawsuit claims the Department of Health and Insight Global knew about the breach at the end of February but didn’t take action until the end of April.

Both organizations are accused of negligence, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday.

The leak included names, phone numbers, address, COVID-19 diagnoses and gender identity among other factors, things the DOH told the press in April “could have been found through a simple Google search.”

Ironically, shared Google accounts were how the data was leaked in the first place, according to Insight Global.

“Insight Global did not collect Social Security numbers, financial account information, or payment card information, and that type of information was not involved in this incident,” the company said in a statement on April 29.

The DOH plans to end its relationship with Insight Global when the contract expires in three months.

The company said it will notify people affected by the data breach and has opened a daytime hotline has a hotline for anyone concerned their data was leak, that number is 855-535-1787.

DOH and Insight Global are asked to pay for seven years’ worth of credit monitoring, and the DOH is asked to instate a more secure method of information gathering, according to the lawsuit.

Both organizations have not released new statements in light of the lawsuit.

