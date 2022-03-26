PA Woman With History Of Violence Stabs BF In Chest Barely Missing His Heart: Report

A Pennsylvania woman, with a history of assault, is facing charges again after a fight with her boyfriend escalated to her stabbing him in the chest on Wednesday, according to a report by PennLive and court records.

Shakyra Ann Marie Clark, 34, of Harrisburg, had been arguing with her boyfriend in a car and when they got out, she stabbed him near 14th and Market streets on Mar. 24 around 12:36 a.m., the outlet says citing police.

The knife was four or five inches deep in the man's body, just missing all of his vital organs, the outlet reports citing the affidavit of probable cause filed by Harrisburg police.

Clark fled the scene but was arrested in the 1400 block of Zarker Street— while her boyfriend called 911 for himself and was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital, according to the affidavit.

She was charged with the following, according to court documents:

F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

M3 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property

She’s been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail, court records show.

This is not the first time Clark’s behavior has made headlines, PennLive reported on a fight between five women that escalated to a physical altercation in the streets of Harrisburg’s Allison Hill neighborhood involving pepper spray in 2012.

That incident was something she ended up serving time for including house arrest and probation, according to her court documents.

Her preliminary hearing for this case has been scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge James A. Lenker on Mar. 31 at 11:30 a.m., according to her court docket.

