PA Woman Who Allegedly Attempted To Plow Down Police Nabbed By US Marshals

A 28-year-old central Pennsylvania woman—who is accused of trying to hit police officers with a car, has been arrested, according to a release by US Marshals.

York City police originally tried to pull over Kimberly Ann Edwards, who has previously lived in York and Hanover, at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, according to the release.

As officers approached her vehicle on foot near Farquhar Park— Edwards drove in reverse towards them— nearly striking them, US Marshals say.

She sped off at a high rate of speed, then struck another vehicle near the intersection of Roosevelt and Pennsylvania Avenues but continued to flee— managing to escape, US Marshal Martin J. Pane explains in the release.

Edwards was wanted for a parole violation and several prior traffic violations at the time of the attempted stop, authorities say and court records confirm.

Following the incident, she was charged with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and several lesser offenses.

After multiple attempts to find her, Edwards was found and arrested by US Marshals at a hotel on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Apr. 20.

"She has since been turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office Central Booking Unit for processing and arraignment," Pane says in the release.

Edwards has been held in the York County Prison in lieu of $75,000, and her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge James H. Morgan at 11 a.m. on May 1, according to her most recent court docket in York County.

