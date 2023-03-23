PA Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi's Laptop At Jan. 6 Riot Sentenced

Former Mechanicsburg/Harrisburg woman, Riley June Williams has been sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after she was convicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol— infamously in connection with the theft of Nancy Pelosi's laptop.

The 23-year-old had been charged with stealing a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, entering a restricted building and other related offenses, as Daily Voice has previously reported.

Nearly two years ago, Oct. 19, 2021, Williams pleaded not guilty to all eight charges, but she was found guilty on six charges in connection with the theft of the Speaker of the House’s laptop among other charges in connection with the insurrection, on Nov. 21, 2022, according to court documents and multiple media outlets.

The jury could not come to a consensus on whether or not she "aided and abetted in the theft" of the laptop or if she "obstructed the certification of the presidential election," according to Scott MacFarlane, a CBS correspondent.

And previously disputed evidence about her role in stealing a gavel and hardrive from Nancy Pelosi's office is now being permitted, according to court documents.

During the sentencing, Judge Jackson called her behavior on Jan. 6 "utterly reprehensible,” as NBC News reported.

Jackson sentenced Williams to three years confinement.

Notably, Williams was previously only under house arrest and despite multiple terms violations, she was permitted to go to the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, not once but twice, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

