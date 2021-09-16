PA Sailor Slapped On 9/11 By Cursing Woman In Viral TikTok Video

A sailor and fireman was slapped by an angry woman on Sept. 11 who thought he was faking his military status, as seen in a viral TikTok video.

Harrisburg native, Sean Nolte Jr., was in his military uniform at Central Pizza in Berlin, Connecticut located at 96 Mill Street when an angry woman started shouting at his that he was disgracing the US military by wearing a fake uniform.

Prior to the incident Nolte says he noticed the woman starring at him so when she first approached him, he tried to show her his military id card.

“As she leaves, she looks at me and says ‘nice smile’ very sarcastically,” Nolte said to media on Wednesday. “I reply ‘thank you, have a nice day ma’am’ and continue about my day. Not even 30 seconds later she comes marching back in, and yells at the pizzeria staff, ‘He is a fake, by the way, my husband is in the Army.’”

“As I realized there was no persuading this woman that I am not a fake, I politely say, ‘tell your husband thank you for his service for me, and have a nice day,’” Nolte said.

"This is disgusting," she is heard saying next in the video.

Nolte remains clam while the woman losses it.

She picks up Nolte’s hat from a counter and throws it at him.

“Disgusting! You f—ing piece of s–t!” she yells as she slaps the left side of his face.

She notices someones is recording an insists they show his uniform say, “That’s not a uniform, you piece of f—ing s–t,” the woman angrily snares before walking out of the restaurant.

Nolte studied at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and is a 2017 graduate of Harrisburg High School Sci-Tech Campus.

He was honored for his service less than two month prior to the incident, by Harrisburg broadcast news abc27.

He has been a "Firefighter/SwiftWater Rescue Operator at Rescue Fire Company #37," in Berlin, Connecticut since graduating high school according to his Facebook profile.

He is also a Submarine Electronics Fire Control Technician at U.S. Navy.

He is currently training at the Naval Submarine School in Groton. He’s also a volunteer firefighter in his hometown, the Hartford Courant reported.

On Tuesday the Berlin police asked the public for help identifying the woman:

Thank you everyone, she has been identified. Posted by OfcAimee KrzykowskiBpd on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Wednesday the announced they may have identifying her after "getting many tips” from the public after the clip went viral.

“Up until yesterday and despite the widespread sharing of the video on social media, we received no information from the public as to the possible identity of the woman involved in the assault,” Acting Chief of Police Chris Ciuci said. “The investigation is ongoing and when probable cause is developed, we will apply for an arrest warrant.”

