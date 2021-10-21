Contact Us
date 2021-10-21
News

PA Man Wanted For Burglary, Shooting Nabbed By US Marshals

Jillian Pikora
Kuami Wright and Reservoir Park in Harrisburg.
Kuami Wright and Reservoir Park in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Harrisburg Bureau of Police

A man wanted for a July shooting of a Harrisburg man was arrested by members of the Harrisburg Police and United States Marshals Service.

Kuami Wright, 38, of Harrisburg, was arrested on an active criminal warrant in connection to a shooting on July 11, according to Harrisburg bureau of police.

The shooting took place near reservoir park in the area of the first block of North 20th Street along Walnut Street around 2:15 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

The victim suffered suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover, according to authorities at the time of the shooting.

Wright was also wanted on an active burglary warrant in connection with a burglary in the Allison Hill Neighborhood committed the same day.

Wright has been charged with the following, according to his court dockets and police:

  • F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Possession Of Firearm Prohibited
  • Carry Firearm without a License
  • Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $25,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Sonya M. McKnight on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-58-6900.

