News

PA Man Acquitted Of Murder Charge: Report

Nicole Acosta
Patrick Brown
Patrick Brown Photo Credit: Swatara Township Police Department Crimewatch

A 41-year-old central Pennsylvania man was acquitted of attempted murder this week, PennLive reports.

Patrick Brown was accused of fatally shooting another man on Dec. 11, 2020, on the 1400 block of State Street in Harrisburg, the outlet says.

Brown was charged after the victim identified him as the shooter from a series of photos of Brown and seven other people, police told the outlet.

A Dauphin County jury found him not guilty following a three-day trial.

Click here for the full report from PennLive.

