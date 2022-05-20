Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Man, 24, Shot By MD Driver At PA Carwash Dies In Hospital: Coroner
PA Asst. Fire Chief Charged With Indecent Exposure, Fire Dept. Goes Out Of Service: Police

Jillian Pikora
Highspire fire department engine and the Assistant Fire Chief Dustin M Shenfeld.
Highspire fire department engine and the Assistant Fire Chief Dustin M Shenfeld. Photo Credit: Middletown Borough police department; Facebook/Highspire fire department

A central Pennsylvania fire department has been placed out of service after the assistant fire chief has been charged with indecent exposure, authorities say.

Dustin Michael Shenfeld, 29, of Highspire, has been charged for exposing his genitals to a woman he knew at a home on North Pine Street on the evening of April 26, police say, although court records show the incident happened on Mar. 26. 

Shenfeld also has been charged with making harassment misdemeanor for allegedly making lewd or threatening statements on May 4, according to a separate court docket. 

He resigned earlier this week after the charges were made public authorities say. 

The decision temporarily halt service from the fire department was made  “in the interest of public safety” and prior to the charges becoming public, according to Borough Manager and Public Safety Director Mark Stonbaker.

Shenfeld's first preliminary hearing is for the incident exposure which will be held before the Honorable Judge David H. Judy at 10:15 a.m. June 22, and the second preliminary hearing for the lewd remarks will be held before the Honorable Judge  Kenneth A. Lenker at 10 a.m. on July, 19, according to court records.

