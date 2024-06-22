PhD Student Accused Of Killing Infant Twin, Abusing Brother In Pittsburgh, Report Says

More than $50,000 had been raised as of Saturday, June 22 on a GoFundMe for first-time parents Savannah Roberts and Ethan Katz. The couple is mourning the loss of 6-week-old Leon, who is survived by his twin brother, Ari.

Nicole Virzi, 29, is accused of causing the skull fracture that killed baby Leon, causing him to suffer a brain bleed and fracture on the side of his head, WTAE says citing the criminal complaint.

Virzi had been babysitting Baby Leon while his parents brought his brother to the hospital with injuries suffered to his genitals, WTAE says. Virzi was apparently the one to point out the injuries on Baby Ari, and said Leon's injuries were caused by a fall out of a bouncer.

Virzi's LinkedIn, which has been removed, showed that she was a Ph.D student at the University of California-San Diego

Court documents show that Virzi has been charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of endangering welfare of children.

The GoFundMe for the Katz's say Virzi was a "trusted family friend."

"Leon will always be remembered as a happy, smiley, goofy baby boy," reads the campaign launched by Isabella Kahhalé and Sam Plate.

"His untimely and tragic death has deeply impacted the Pittsburgh community, occurring on Ethan's first Father's Day and the parents’ first wedding anniversary."

Virzi's attorney David Shrager did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here for more from WTAE and here to donate to the Katz family.

