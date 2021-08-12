Mom Of 4 Who Beat Children With Stick Arrested On Warrant: Police

A mom of four has been arrested on a warrant following an investigation into child abuse, according to Highspire Borough police.

Renee L. Wilson, 40, of Highspire, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the Sept. 13 incident at her Roop Street home detailed by Fox43, citing police papers.

Two of Wilson's children told police they were assaulted with a wooden stick, the outlet reports citing an affidavit. All of her children were interviewed by Dauphin County Social Services and said their mom kicked, punched, paddled and strangled them, the outlet reports citing police.

The children have previously been taken to the hospital over a head wound the mother said happened when her son hit a cabinet, but the children told police she hit the boy in the back of his head with a mug, the outlet reports.

Wilson has been charged with the following, according to her court docket:

F2 Strangulation - Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck

M2 Simple Assault (3 Counts)

F3 Endangering Welfare of Children-Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (3 Counts)

She was held in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $10,000 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Kenneth A. Lenker on Dec. 21 at 9:15 a.m., as stated on her docket.

