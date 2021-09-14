Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Breaking News: Ex-NFL Player's Pregnant Daughter Shot Dead In PA
News

Memorial For Actor Michael K. Williams Held In Harrisburg [Video]

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Michael K. Williams at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012.
Michael K. Williams at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2012. Photo Credit: Wikipedia- Daniel Shankbone

A memorial service for "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire" star, Michael Kenneth Williams was held in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

The memorial service was held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral located at 221 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Harrisburg is the adoptive city of Williams after he became friends with several locals when he was visiting the area around the time he was filming "The Wire," according to Pennlive. His mother current lives in  the city.

Williams got his breakout role shortly after his 25th birthday when he was slashed across the face with a razor during a bar fight, giving him 150 stitches. The massive scar made him stand in a photo shown to rapper Tupac Shakur, leading to him being cast as Shakur’s younger brother in a feature film.

He went on to star in roles in a Martin Scorsese film, an episode of "The Sopranos," "The Wire" in his most famous role of "Omar," and "Boardwalk Empire" as "Chalky White," "12 Years A Slave," as well as dozen of other roles according to his IMDB.

Williams was set to star and executive produce a Vice news documentary "Black Market," at the time of his passing.

He was passionate about criminal justice reform and was politically active. He endorsed Otto Banks as a Democratic Candidate for the mayor of Harrisburg.

He previously attended then Senator Obama's presidential campaign event in Harrisburg in 2008.

At the time, Williams was struggling with drug addiction, so when he spoke with Obama after the event it was extremely impactful. “Hearing my name come out of his mouth woke me up,” he told the New York Times in 2017. “I realized that my work could really make a difference. "

Williams, 54, died at his home in Brooklyn on Sept. 6.

His cause and manner of death has not been released as his death remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.