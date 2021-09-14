Memorial For Actor Michael K. Williams Held In Harrisburg [Video]

A memorial service for "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire" star, Michael Kenneth Williams was held in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

The memorial service was held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral located at 221 N Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17101.

Harrisburg is the adoptive city of Williams after he became friends with several locals when he was visiting the area around the time he was filming "The Wire," according to Pennlive. His mother current lives in the city.

Williams got his breakout role shortly after his 25th birthday when he was slashed across the face with a razor during a bar fight, giving him 150 stitches. The massive scar made him stand in a photo shown to rapper Tupac Shakur, leading to him being cast as Shakur’s younger brother in a feature film.

He went on to star in roles in a Martin Scorsese film, an episode of "The Sopranos," "The Wire" in his most famous role of "Omar," and "Boardwalk Empire" as "Chalky White," "12 Years A Slave," as well as dozen of other roles according to his IMDB.

Williams was set to star and executive produce a Vice news documentary "Black Market," at the time of his passing.

He was passionate about criminal justice reform and was politically active. He endorsed Otto Banks as a Democratic Candidate for the mayor of Harrisburg.

He previously attended then Senator Obama's presidential campaign event in Harrisburg in 2008.

At the time, Williams was struggling with drug addiction, so when he spoke with Obama after the event it was extremely impactful. “Hearing my name come out of his mouth woke me up,” he told the New York Times in 2017. “I realized that my work could really make a difference. "

Williams, 54, died at his home in Brooklyn on Sept. 6.

His cause and manner of death has not been released as his death remains under investigation.

