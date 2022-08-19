Mass Shooting Threat Leads Pennsylvania Police To Weapons Stockpile At Autistic Man's Home

An Autistic man threatened a mass shooting after a text fight with his girlfriend⁠— and then police found weapons amassed in his home, according to court documents and the Pennsylvania state police.

Evan K. Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, began making threatening statements to his 52-year-old ex-girlfriend and her family on July 26 and continued through August 10, 2022, even though she reached out to the police on Aug. 5 after he posted a photo with a gun on Facebook, according to a release by the state police the following week and court documents.

"Etzweiler had previously made statements of conducting a mass shooting and had unlawfully obtained firearms by falsifying statements provided during the background check process," police say.

However, police say during the warranted search of his home in the 300 block of Market Street they found a handgun, a shotgun, a 9mm rifle, over 100 rounds of ammunition, and magazines, police state in the criminal complaint.

During a later police interview, he also admitted to using some of the 30 grams of marijuana they had seized. Etzweiler was not legally able to purchase the drugs, according to the police.

Etzweiler has a history of mental and neurological issues, according to the police. Not only has been diagnosed with the neurological Autism spectrum disorder but he has previously made threats of mass shootings and struggled with mental problems which required inpatient psychiatric treatment at least three times, police say.

He was arrested on the following charges according to court documents:

FELONY- MATERIALLY FALSE WRITTEN STATEMENT - PURCHASE, DELIVERY, TRANSFER OF FIREARM (3 counts)

MISDEMEANOR- TERRORISTIC THREATS WITH INTENT TO TERRORIZE ANOTHER, MARIJUANA-SMALL AMOUNT PERSONAL USE

MISDEMEANOR- UNSWORN FALSIFICATION TO AUTHORITIES

MISDEMEANOR- USE/POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SUMMARY- HARASSMENT - COMMUNICATION LEWD, THREATENING, ETC. LANGUAGE

Etzweiler has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after he was denied bail during his preliminary arraignment by Judge Rebecca Jo Margerum on August, 12, police say and court records confirm.

His preliminary hearing has before Judge Margerum at 12:30 p.m. on August 29.

Anyone with additional information regarding Evan Etzweiler is asked to contact PSP Lykens Station at 717-362-8700.

