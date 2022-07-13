Contact Us
date 2022-07-13
Man With Rifle Nabbed In NJ Crash While Fleeing In Stole Car From PA Burglary: Police

Jillian Pikora
Allen Vasquez
Allen Vasquez Photo Credit: Swatara Township police

A central Pennsylvania man has been arrested in New Jersey after he was car crash in a stolen vehicle following a burglary of his neighbor's home, police say.

Allen Vasquez of the 7800 block of Clearfield Street in Swatara Township, Pennsylvania, broke into his neighbor's home in the 7600 block of the same street around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, police allege.

Vasquez was spotted on a neighbor's security camera entering the home with a rifle as pictured.

"Vasquez took personal property and keys to the victim's vehicle that was parked outside," police say.

He was in a car in New Jersey hours later, and NJ State Police are extraditing Vasquez back to Pennsylvania, according to the Swatara Township police who are continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with additional information on this burglary is asked to contact Det. Ken Platt at 717-564-2550 or kplatt@swatarapolice.org.

