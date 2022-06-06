Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Man In 'Critical Condition' After Central PA Shooting: Police

Jillian Pikora
The 1100 block of Amber Lane in Harrisburg.
The 1100 block of Amber Lane in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man has been hospitalized and is in critical condition following a shooting in central Pennsylvania just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, police say.

Swatara Township police were called to the early morning shooting in the 1100 block of Amber Lane.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers jumped into action offering emergency medical care to the man as they secured the scene.

The man was taken to a local trauma center where he is now listed in critical— but stable— condition, according to a release by the police.

"All persons involved in this incident…were located and detained," the police say.  

The investigation continues, "however there is no further threat to the public," as stated in the release.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Chris Seiler at 717-564-2550 or cseiler@swatarapolice.org. 

