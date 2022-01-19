Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Child Struck By Car While Getting On School Bus In PA
News

Man Arrested For Murder Following Shooting Outside Central PA Bar

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Shawn Cornell Davenport Jr.
Shawn Cornell Davenport Jr. Photo Credit: Harrisburg police

A man in central Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar.

Xavier "Junior" King, 32, of Susquehanna Township, was shot dead outside of Bill's Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg, on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., according to a release by police.

Shawn Cornell Davenport Jr., 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Ivy Lane in Harrisburg on Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., according to the police.

Davenport has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

  • H1 Murder Of The First Degree
  • F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He has been held in Dauphin County Prison and has been denied bail per state law on homicide charges, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. on Jan. 27 at 10:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

Anyone with information on this incident is still encouraged to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.