Man Arrested For Murder Following Shooting Outside Central PA Bar

A man in central Pennsylvania has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar.

Xavier "Junior" King, 32, of Susquehanna Township, was shot dead outside of Bill's Cafe, located in the 2300 block of Derry Street in the Allison Hill neighborhood of Harrisburg, on Sunday at approximately 8 p.m., according to a release by police.

Shawn Cornell Davenport Jr., 34, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Ivy Lane in Harrisburg on Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., according to the police.

Davenport has been charged with the following, according to court documents:

H1 Murder Of The First Degree

F1 Possession Of Firearm Prohibited F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without License

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He has been held in Dauphin County Prison and has been denied bail per state law on homicide charges, according to police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr. on Jan. 27 at 10:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

Anyone with information on this incident is still encouraged to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

