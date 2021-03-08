Contact Us
date 2021-03-08
DEVELOPING: Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part Of Interstate 81 In Cumberland County
Homicide Suspect Nabbed 5 Months After Shooting In Harrisburg

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Tyree Smith
Tyree Smith Photo Credit: Harrisburg Police

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in March, on Monday-- nearly five months after the shooting.

Tyree Rashaun Smith of Harrisburg was arrested on charges are in connection to the death of Christopher Hill on March 6 in the area of North 3rd and Division Streets, in uptown Harrisburg, police say.

Smith has been charged with the following: 

  • F1 Criminal Homicide
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License
  • F1 Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide
  • Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

He is being held in the Dauphin County prison without bail per state law on homicide charges.

His preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

