Homicide Suspect Nabbed 5 Months After Shooting In Harrisburg

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in March, on Monday-- nearly five months after the shooting.

Tyree Rashaun Smith of Harrisburg was arrested on charges are in connection to the death of Christopher Hill on March 6 in the area of North 3rd and Division Streets, in uptown Harrisburg, police say.

Smith has been charged with the following:

F1 Criminal Homicide

F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License

F1 Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide

Possession Of Firearm Prohibited

He is being held in the Dauphin County prison without bail per state law on homicide charges.

His preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publishing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.