Family's Pets Rescued From Blaze At Central PA House Fire (Developing)

A family's pets have been rescued as crews continue to fight a fire at a central Pennsylvania duplex, according to emergency dispatchers.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire were called to the fire in the 1900 block of Forester Street in Harrisburg on Friday around 1:30 p.m., according to a post on the fire company's Facebook.

One dog and a cat have been rescued according to dispatchers and radio reports.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

