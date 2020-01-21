Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Family's Pets Rescued From Blaze At Central PA House Fire (Developing)

Jillian Pikora
1900 block of Forester Street in Harrisburg
1900 block of Forester Street in Harrisburg Photo Credit: Google Maps

A family's pets have been rescued as crews continue to fight a fire at a central Pennsylvania duplex, according to emergency dispatchers.

Harrisburg Bureau of Fire were called to the fire in the 1900 block of Forester Street in Harrisburg on Friday around 1:30 p.m., according to a post on the fire company's Facebook.

One dog and a cat have been rescued according to dispatchers and radio reports.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

