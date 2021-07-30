Facebook, Instagram Unemployment Benefits Fraudsters Arrested In Dauphin County, PA AG Says

Three people have been arrested for unemployment fraud in Dauphin County according to Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Tyreese Lewis, 20, Kymaury Goldsby, 21, and Dorien Ervin, 21, used stolen and solicited information to apply for benefits-- receiving more than $140,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding.

The men also applied using their own names, despite the fact that they were not out of work due to the pandemic.

"These defendants took advantage of a program meant to help Pennsylvania families put food on the table. We're committed to shutting down scammers and protecting public funds wherever they’re found," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement.

Lewis supposedly coached people into completing 19 applications using others' personal information.

The victims and fellow fraudsters were recruited and solicited over Facebook and Instagram through accounts setup by Lewis.

Lewis also applied for multiple business loans through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program-- falsely stating that he had businesses that were suffering due to COVID-19.

Between May 2020 and March 2021, Lewis fraudulently obtained and assisted others in obtaining $147,250 in PUA benefits.

Lewis, Goldsby and Ervin have been charged with the following:

Theft by unlawful taking

Criminal conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking

Theft by deception

Criminal conspiracy to commit theft by deception

Access device fraud

Lewis has additionally been charged with:

Corrupt organization

Identity theft

Tampering with public records

Criminal use of a communication facility

The Attorney General's office has charged 35 people with fraudulently submitting PUA applications amounting in more than $3.2 million in illegally obtained funds.

