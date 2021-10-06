Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice

Driver Pinned Between Tractor-Trailer, Jersey Barrier On I-83, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Scene of crash.
Scene of crash. Photo Credit: Facebook-Squad 8 Harrisburg Bureau Fire

One person was trapped in their vehicle while pinned between a tractor-trailer and a jersey barrier on Interstate 83 on Wednesday morning, according to Squad 8- Harrisburg Bureau of Fire.

Multiple emergency crews were called to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment Interstate 83 southbound in Harrisburg between Exits 43: 2nd Street and 44A: 13th Street at 2:30 a.m., Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported at the time.

Squad 8 arrived to find a passenger vehicle on its side pinned between a tractor-trailer and the Jersey barrier. 

The driver of the car was pinned from the waist down under the dash and steering wheel, according to authorities at the scene.

After numerous attempts were made to use hydraulic tools, fire crews brought heavy wrecker tow truck. 

They pulled the tractor-trailer and car away-- as a unit, for six feet.

This move allowed crews to free the driver from the vehicle.

The driver is currently at an area hospital for treatment, their status and condition is unknown.

The entire roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours, part of the roadway opened at 6:40 a.m.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

