PA Mother Pinned Between Jersey Barrier, Tractor Trailer For Hours Speaks Out

A mother of two who was trapped between a jersey barrier and a tractor trailer for over three hours is speaking out and getting support from her community.

Kayleigh M. Holjes, 30 of York Haven, was trapped in her vehicle while pinned on Interstate 83 in Harrisburg between Exits 43: 2nd Street and 44A: 13th Street on Wednesday starting at 2:30 a.m., according to Squad 8- Harrisburg Bureau of Fire and as Daily Voice previously reported.

The tractor-trailer, operated by James J. Barron, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, merged towards her and pinned her vehicle on its side-- leaving Holjes stuck under her steering wheel and in her car’s dash from the waist down.

After numerous attempts were made to use hydraulic tools, fire crews brought in a heavy wrecker tow truck.

The tow pulled the tractor-trailer and car away-- as a unit, for six feet.

This move allowed crews to free the driver from the vehicle.

Holjes remains at Hershey Medical Center for treatment of "possibly life-threatening injuries," state police said in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

Her community is rooting for her to making a full recovery and showing their support on social media.

A GoFundMe campaign page has been launched to help Holjes's family cover the medical expenses by her friend Brittany Miller.

The campaign raised $2,070 of a $2,000 goal in 24 hours.

“The surgery on her arm went well, but she is still dealing with some other issues,” according to Miller.

The driver of the tractor-trailer has been cited with two summary charges; Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic and Careless Driving, according to court documents.

But the legal, insurance and medical hurdles are minor compared to how blessed Holjes’s friends and family feel to know she is alive.

“Looking at the car, it is a miracle that she is still with us today,” as Miller said on the campaign page.

As for Holjes, "I’m so exhausted, I’m so sore, I’m so uncomfortable, but most importantly I’m so happy to be here today, I’m so happy I could see my family again, I’m so thankful for all the prayers and support I have received...I’m so thankful for the stranger that called 911 and my husband in case I didn’t make it, and waited with me until the emergency responders arrived. After seeing my car, I don’t understand how or why I’m even WALKING away," as she posted on her Facebook profile.

The GoFundMe campaign remains active, so if you would like to donate you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.