Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Derry Township School Bus Hits Car Causing Oil Spill

Jillian Pikora
School bus crash in Derry Township, Hershey, Pa.
School bus crash in Derry Township, Hershey, Pa. Photo Credit: Hershey Fire Department Twitter

A school bus slammed into a car Tuesday afternoon, says Emergency Dispatch Services in Dauphin County.

The bus hit sedan at the intersection of HP Drive and Sandbeach Road just before 5 p.m.

One person was injured and treated at the scene.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Fire crews were called to the scene to apply oil drying fluid, according to the Hershey Fire Department.

Derry Township police stayed on the scene to direct traffic.

