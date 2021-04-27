Derry Township School Bus Hits Car Causing Oil Spill

A school bus slammed into a car Tuesday afternoon, says Emergency Dispatch Services in Dauphin County.

The bus hit sedan at the intersection of HP Drive and Sandbeach Road just before 5 p.m.

One person was injured and treated at the scene.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Fire crews were called to the scene to apply oil drying fluid, according to the Hershey Fire Department.

Derry Township police stayed on the scene to direct traffic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.