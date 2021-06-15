Contact Us
CVS In Hershey Caught Fire When Drive-Thru Sign Fell, Says Dispatch

Jillian Pikora
CVS in Hershey located at 130 Hockersville Road.
CVS in Hershey located at 130 Hockersville Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A drive-thru sign fell and sparked causing a fire that spread to the building of a CVS pharmacy in Hershey, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

A fire crew was called to the CVS located at 130 Hockersville Road around noon on Tuesday, says dispatch.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down around 1 p.m.

What caused the sign to fall or if a vehicle was in the drive-thru at the time, has not been made public.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

