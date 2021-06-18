Contact Us
Crash Involving SEPTA Bus Injured 11 In Philadelphia

Jillian Pikora
Crash involving a SEPTA bus.
Crash involving a SEPTA bus. Photo Credit: 6 abc news

A SEPTA bus crash in Philadelphia's Cobb's Creek neighborhood injured 11 people Thursday afternoon, according to area police.

Multiple cars or struck by the bus around 4 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the initial crash, but police think a car-- not the bus-- started the crash by driving through a red light, according to investigators.

The bus was pushed up onto a sidewalk in front of a row of homes pinning an SUV between it and another vehicle.

Several SEPTA passengers and three people inside one of the cars were hurt.

None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

