News

Coroner Called To Central PA Shooting Involving Police Pursuit, Ending In School Bus Crash

Jillian Pikora
1300 block of Liberty Street in Harrisburg.
1300 block of Liberty Street in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

UPDATE: A deadly shooting occurred as part of a chase that ended with a crash into a school bus in Londonderry Township, police say.

Two people died as a result of Wednesday morning's events, reports PennLive

A Dodge charger slammed into a school bus following the shooting of one person in the arm and another in the neck, reports The Sun (Hummelstown). 

The school bus involved in the crash was from Mount Calvary Christian School in Elizabethtown and although students were on board, no injuries were reported, Pennsylvania State Police Spokeswoman Megan Ammerman told Daily Voice.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

ORIGINAL:

At least one person was dead at the scene of an early morning shooting in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple media outlets.

Police were called to reports of an assault in the 1300 block of Liberty Street in Harrisburg around 7 a.m., PennLive's Jenna Wise reports.

The coroner has been called for at least one victim at the shooting, outlets report.

Daily Voice has reached out to emergency dispatchers and police regarding this incident but did not immediately get independent confirmation of the above details on Wednesday morning.

Multiple police units remain active in the area, reports WGAL News 8's Kate Merriman.

