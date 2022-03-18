Controversial UPenn Swimmer Is First Transgender NCAA Championship Winner

A University of Pennsylvania athlete has swum her way to victory both a man and a woman, this time taking home an NCAA trophy on Thursday.

Lia Thomas, 22, who previously competed as William on the men's swim team, has made history as the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA championship on Mar. 17, the school and dozens of media outlets announced immediately following the event.

Thomas is also the first Quaker female swimmer to win an NCAA individual title, according to a release by the school.

She took home the gold in the 500 free at the 2022 NCAA Championships in a record-setting 4:33.24. In addition to her winning swim, she earned first-team All-America honors, the school reports.

Her title is only the fifth by a female Ivy League swimmer and the first since 2000, according to the release.

Thomas previously swam on the university's men's swimming team for three years, right up until Nov. 2019, according to the university.

The NCAA allows trans athletes to participate with their chosen gender and has a strict policy that they must have completed any hormone therapies or they "may not compete on a women's team without changing it to a mixed team status until completing one year of testosterone suppression treatment," as stated on the organization's website.

The NCAA updated and reposted its policies in Jan. 2022 for the winter and spring athletic season. You can read more about it here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.