Central PA Man Nabbed For Child Porn Possession, Dissemination: Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been arrested after months of investigating a CyberTip that he was possessing or manufacturing of child pornography, authorities say.

The investigation by Lancaster City Bureau of Police was launched after the CyberTip was submitted through the Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Sept. 13, 2021, according to a release by police.

Emmanuel Worrel, 45, of Lancaster City, was arrested on Feb. 3, 2022, police say.

The investigation “was extremely intensive and involved the assistance of many additional detectives who tirelessly serve the residents of Lancaster as Special Investigations Unit detectives,” police stated in the release.

Worrel has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F2 Child Pornography (Two Counts)

F3 Child Pornography (Two Counts)

F3 Disseminating Photograph Or Film of Child Sex Acts

F3 Criminal Use Of Communication Facility

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison lieu of $200,000 in bail, according to police and his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Bruce A. Roth on Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m., according to the court docket.

The Bureau of Police asks that if there are any unreported victims of Worrell from any past incidents, please reach out to Detective Jess Higgins at 717 735-3319.

