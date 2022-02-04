Black Women Wrongfully Accused Of Shoplifting In Hershey Were Detained For Hours: Report

A pair of sisters and their cousin have filed a civil suit saying they were racially profiled and wrongly accused of stealing while shopping at an outlet mall in Hershey, then held for hours by police, PennLive reports.

Sisters Quashae and Quanae Brown, and their cousin Trinity Reid, had just left The Gap and Old Navy at the mall in when a pair of Derry Township officers stopped them and accused them of stealing a $6 onesie on Dec. 22, 2020, the outlet says.

Police found no stolen items but held the women — who were never charged — for hours, according to PennLive.

The sisters filed a civil rights lawsuit against The Gap Inc., Marygrace Kepple, Dennis Eckenrode, Rian Bell, Rebecca Kessler, Tom Pavone, and Derry Township at the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Feb. 1, 2022, according to court records. Trinity Reid has filed a similar lawsuit, according to the outlet.

Quashae and Brown believe they were racially profiled by store employees, according to PennLive.

Quashae Brown has been on the Dean's List at Lincoln University multiple times, making the list for the first time in the weeks prior to the incident, according to lists published by the school. Quanae is a recent graduate of Dauphin County Technical, according to the sister’s attorney Richard Wiener PennLive reports.

