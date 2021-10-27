Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Dauphin Daily Voice serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Attempted Homicide Charges Filed In PA Road-Rage Shooting

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Taseem Isaah Isom
Taseem Isaah Isom Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township police

A man has been charged with attempted homicide in connection with an road-rage fueled shooting in the Harrisburg area, according to area police.

Tasheen Isaah Isom, 19, of Harrisburg, was taken into custody by the Lower Paxton Township Police Department on Thursday, according to a statement released by police.

The road-rage incident occurred as Taseem and the victim were allegedly traveling westbound in the 3900 block of Jonestown Road at approximately 12:15 p.m., according to the release.

Tasheen Isom was driving a white BMW X5, police say.

The victim received immediate medical care for a single gunshot wound, was treated and released from a local hospital, according to police.

Isom has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

  • F1 Criminal Attempt - Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference
  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon
  • M1 Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles
  • M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person
  • M2 Criminal Mischief - Damage Property
  • F3 Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License
  • S Reckless Driving

He was held in the Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $750,000 in bail, as stated on his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner on Nov. 4 at 11:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Dauphin Daily Voice!

Serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.