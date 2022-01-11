Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
Acting PA Health Secretary Announces Pregnancy To Promote Vaccines

Jillian Pikora
Keara Klinepeter
Keara Klinepeter Photo Credit: Twitter (Acting Secretary Keara Klinepeter @pahealtjsec)

The acting Pennsylvania health secretary has announced her pregnancy as a way to promote vaccine efficacy among pregnant women.

Secretary Keara Klinepeter made the announcement that she and her husband are expecting a child in June on Twitter on Tuesday.

Her tweet reads, "My husband and I are expecting a son at the end of June. I’m sharing this publicly because I want my story to help other women make an informed decision. I'm vaccinated, boosted & thanks to scientists, doctors & my great teammates at DOH, I’m confident it was the right decision."

Her plea to pregnant women to get vaccinated was reiterated in a live press conference, which you can view on cbs3 Philly

Klinepeter took over the role from Alison Beam who resigned last month, starting on Jan. 1.

