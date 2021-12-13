PA Health Secretary Resigning At End Of Year

Pennsylvania's acting Health Secretary Alison Beam will step down at the end of the year, according to a release by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

"I am proud to have worked with Acting Secretary Beam over the past several years, and the commonwealth has been fortunate to have had the benefit of her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially as the Department of Health oversaw a massive vaccine roll-out over the course of the past year," Gov. Wolf said in the statement.

"Thank you to Governor Wolf, his leadership team, and the incredibly dedicated Department of Health employees," Beam said in a statement. "Serving as Acting Secretary during such a critical time in public health has been the most humbling honor of my career. Under the governor’s leadership the administration has made critical strides in ensuring access to health care for all Pennsylvanians and in turn created a healthier, more equitable commonwealth for generations to come. I could not be prouder to have worked alongside such devoted public servants during my tenure with the Wolf Administration."

The announcement comes less than a year after Beam was announced to fill in the role upon Dr. Rachel Levine's appointment to President Biden's administration.

Department of Health Executive Deputy Secretary Keara Klinepeter to serve as the new acting health secretary, starting in 2022, according to the release..

