Breaking News: Man Threatened To Kill Two Women During Central PA Standoff: Police
26 Children Among Displaced In Massive Central PA Rowhome Fire: Authorities

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Reel Street
Reel Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A second-story air conditioning unit caught fire and burned through seven rowhomes in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 24, authorities say. 

Harrisburg Bureau of fire crews were called to the fire in the 2400 block of Reel Street at 8:10 p.m., according to dispatchers and the bureau's Facebook

The fire quickly spread to seven homes and seriously damaged four of them, fire officials say

Off-duty fire staff was called to help battle the blaze, which was knocked down by 8:55 p.m., Chief Brian Enterline told the press. 

Forty-four people in total were displaced— 18 adults and 26 children, who are being cared for by the American Red Cross of Greater PA.

The fire remains under investigation and the costs of damages are still unknown. 

