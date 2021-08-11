Contact Us
Dauphin Daily Voice
2 Powerball Tickets In Central PA Win $100K With The Same Numbers

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Turkey Hill in Hershey and Newport Beverage in Perry County.
Turkey Hill in Hershey and Newport Beverage in Perry County. Photo Credit: Google Maps; Google Maps (Newport Beverage)

Two Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $100,000 won with the same winning numbers, according to the Pennsylvania lottery commission.

The winning tickets were sold in Dauphin and Perry Counties for the the Saturday, November 6 drawing, according to PA Lottery.

The tickets both matched four of the five white balls drawn, with the numbers 8-30-48-57-64, and the red Powerball 9 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, and the Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The winning Dauphin County ticket was sold at a Turkey Hill located at 10 Hershey Park Drive, Hershey, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket in Perry County was sold at Newport Beverage located at 14 Newport Plaza, Newport, which earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Both winners need to sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office to claim their prizes within one year.

More than 31,600 other PA Lottery Powerball.tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 7,900 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,100 tickets purchased with Double Play. 

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

