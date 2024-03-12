'Most Visible Eclipse For US In 100 Years:' PA City Ranked Among Best Places For Viewing

And one Pennsylvania city has been named among the top 20 best places in the U.S. for viewing.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and earth, completely blocking the face of the sun and the sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

Many are planning road trips to places where the best viewing conditions are expected for what space.com says will be "the longest and most visible for the US in 100 years," with a four-minute duration expected beginning at 1:52 p.m. Monday, April 8.

But that doesn't account for the possibility of cloud cover, or even rain.

AccuWeather’s expert meteorologists and long-range forecasters have issued an early viewing forecast along the path of totality, stretching across the United States from Texas to Maine.

Many of North America's largest cities will be directly in the path of totality, including Dallas, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Buffalo, San Antonio, Toronto, and Montreal will be directly in the path of totality.

AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok says the best locations for favorable weather during the total solar eclipse may be in Southern Texas, areas of the Ohio Valley, and the Great Lakes region.

The visibility for this year's eclipse will cover more of the Northeast than the last eclipse, on Aug. 21, 2017. (See a comparison by clicking on this review by NASA.)

Erie, PA was named among the best places in the U.S. to view the eclipse by Scientific America.

According to NASA, safety is the top priority when viewing a total solar eclipse.

"Be sure you're familiar with when you need to wear specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing," NASA says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.