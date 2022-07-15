Snooki Is Ready To Welcome Dr. Oz Back To NJ In Viral Twitter Video

MTV's Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Elizabeth LaValle made a Cameo on the Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania's Twitter feed to welcome Dr. Mehmet Oz back to the Garden State.

In the brief clip, the entrepreneur and mom of three says she is ready to have the good doctor move back home. John Fetterman and Dr. Oz are in a hot senatorial race for the seat soon to be vacated by Republican Pat Toomey.

The video had 1.3 million views as of Thursday, July 14.

Fetterman's campaign is heavily leaning into the anti-carpet bagger mentality, often jabbing at Oz's recent move to the Keystone state from New Jersey seemingly just to meet the legal residency requirements of this campaign.

He even went so far as to have a plane fly over the Jersey Shore earlier in July, flying a banner reading "HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ♥ JOHN."

So the recent move to have a true Jersey Shore native roll out the welcome wagon for the TV personality is fitting.

